Rep. Steve Scalise upgraded to fair condition after surgery

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was upgraded to fair condition Thursday after surgery to manage a deep tissue infection related to his bullet wounds, according to a family statement released by MedStar Washington Hospital Center

“Congressman Steve Scalise remains hospitalized at MedStar Washington Hospital Center,” read the statement. “Today, he underwent surgery for the management of deep tissue infection related to his bullet wounds. He is in fair condition, and will require careful monitoring to see if and when further interventions are necessary.”

Scalise was transferred on Wednesday out of the intensive care unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, but he was still in serious condition.

Scalise, the House majority whip, has been receiving treatment after being shot in the hip on the morning of June 14 during a GOP congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

The gunman, identified by police as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, shot Scalise, as well as a Capitol Police officer and two other people on June 14 and was killed in a shootout with police.

Hodgkinson previously expressed grievances against members of the Republican Party and targeted them at a practice for the annual charity congressional baseball game.

Scalise was shifted to the ICU last week and had a different surgery to manage the infection.

Before the infection developed, he had been upgraded to fair condition, and moved out of the ICU in late June, the hospital said at the time, adding that he was “beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.