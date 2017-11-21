Reo’s Rib To Reopen

Portland, Or. – The owner of Reo’s Ribs in NE Portland says he will reopen after a fire that damaged his business back in May. Willamette Week reports Reo Varnado posted a picture of himself standing under a banner in front of the building remains. It reads “we will be back.” But, it’s not clear when Reo, who is rapper Snoop Dogg’s uncle, will fire up the BBQ.

The Portland Fire Bureau says the cause of the fire is undetermined. Several people were seen leaving the fire and a bureau spokesperson says they asked for anyone with information to step forward and no one did. It was also featured as a Crimestoppers case without results.