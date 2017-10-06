Removing Confederate Statues Is Expensive!

There is a side effect to removing historic statues that might not be immediately obvious: cost.

Besides the arguments on historical value and the importance that carries, each statue can cost tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars to remove. And the government passes on that expense to you.

You may remember the recent statue removal in San Antonio, which removed its lone Confederate monument last month from Travis Park. On Monday, city officials there found out that it cost nearly $260,000 to take out the statue! And that’s for the removal, police on site, and putting in some new shrubbery to replace it. Those costs, at least in the reports out so far, don’t include storage cost or destruction of the statue.

Now the left might view that as a low cost to destroy history but that is money you’re having to spend. Don’t forget, it’s your tax dollars being wasted here.

