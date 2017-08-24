Removal Of Flag Stirs Outrage; Debate

Portland, Oregon – The Multnomah County Sheriff is responding to a move he made that sparked some outrage on social-media. Sheriff Mike Reese asked that an altered version of the American flag, known as the THIN-BLUE-LINE flag, be removed from a break room in the County courthouse. This after a complaint from a county commissioner. Reese says for some it’s a symbol honoring fallen officers, but for others, the flag is seen as a sign of disrespect toward communities of color. The Sheriff says he’s asked his staff for input on a better place for the flag to be displayed.

Here is Sheriff Reese’s Full Statement:

Earlier this week, I was approached by the office of a county commissioner regarding an altered United States Flag, known as the Thin Blue Line Flag, on display in the county courthouse.

For some, it is a symbol honoring fallen law enforcement officers. For others, the flag is seen as a sign of disrespect toward communities of color.

As public safety officers, we have a tremendous responsibility to the communities we serve and to each other. I support honoring our fallen officers in a way that respects the sacrifice they made and the communities they served.

Along with that, organizational esprit de corps and respect for one another must be preserved in order to work together as a team in service to our community.

As a 27-year law enforcement officer, I strongly support our public safety officers and speak often of their courage, integrity and commitment to service. I am keenly aware that they put their lives in harm’s way each and every day to protect those who live in and visit Multnomah County.

The community concerns raised, led me to ask that the flag be removed while we consider whether or not it is appropriate to display any altered United States Flag inside a County-owned facility.

During a meeting with staff earlier today, I ask them to work with me to resolve these issues by determining how and where to display the flag in a manner that will honor fallen law enforcement officers and also meet the expectations of our community.

Sheriff Michael Reese

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW.