Remembering United Flight 173

Portland, Or. – A Portland man will always remember December 28, 1978. Ben Fredericks was business manager for United Airline’s Portland flight kitchen. He’d left work for the day and two hours later got a call telling him to come back. United Flight 173 had crashed near 157th and East Burnside, killing 10 people.

Fredericks says ” about 30 minutes after I got back to the flight kitchen they said we’d like to have you go to Gresham Hospital and be with Captain McBroom and I said ok; I’m on my way. I received direct orders from our planning center…..and they said Ben, your biggest challenge is to work with the hospital and don’t allow anyone visually, verbally to talk to Captain McBroom” until United’s Senior Vice President of Flight arrives.

The DC-8 ran out of fuel, after circling over Portland for an hour and a half. McBroom was concerned about a problem with a landing gear and didn’t listen to the crew’s concerns about fuel. The National Transportation Safety Board found McBroom to be in error and United relieved him of his duties.

Fredericks says the good that came out of the accident is that crew resource management came about. He says “in 1981,United Airlines became the first airline to come up with a crew resource management program and what that does, it encourages the cockpit to coordinate and talk to each other and nowadays, that program is used in every single airline around the world and they give credit to Flight 173 that that was the precursor of bringing one program that has saved, I’m sure, many peoples’ lives in the future.”

He calls it a miraculous story the way that airplane came to rest. He says many people call it the miracle of 157th and East Burnside.

