Remembering September 11th, 2001

Portland, Or. -A blood drive is being held all day long at the Portland Fire Bureau’s Fire Station One on SW Ash to remember the first responders of September 11th, 2001. The blood drive ends at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon.

A ceremony will be held on the East Bank Esplanade near Fire Station 21 at 11 a.m. today to honor fallen heroes of 9/11 and to give thanks to wild land fire fighters in Oregon and Washington.

A special ceremony takes place at Vancouver City Hall starting at 9 a.m. It will include Vancouver Police and Vancouver Fire Honor guard and a rifle salute and bell ringing . Vancouver’s mayor, police chief and fire chief will all speak at the gathering. A community wreath will be placed at the national flag pole at City Hall and 51 doves will be released, led by the spirit dove in honor of all 50 states.