Remembering Packy

Packy, the bull Asian elephant at the Oregon Zoo in the mid - 1990's. © Oregon Zoo / photo by Michael Durham.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – The Oregon Zoo is remembering beloved elephant Packy during a ceremony Saturday morning.

Packy was euthanized after a long battle with a drug-resistant form of tuberculosis, zoo officials announced on Feb. 9. Packy was 54 years old, the oldest male Asian elephant in North America at the time of his death.

A celebration of life will begin at 10 a.m. on the North Meadow Terrace at the zoo. The Royal Rosarians will be on hand as well as KGW anchor Tracy Barry. Attending the ceremony is free with zoo admission.

Packy touched the lives of millions who visited him at the Oregon Zoo.

Packy’s birth at the zoo on April 14, 1962 was featured in Life magazine and quickly gained worldwide attention.