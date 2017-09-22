Refusing Graham/Cassidy Leads Us To Single Payer

By Jackson Sager

There might not yet be a perfect solution to repealing Obamacare, but I’m sure I’m not alone when I say members of Congress need to do something!

Today’s revelation that John McCain would vote against the Graham/Cassidy bill doesn’t come as much of a surprise. But it is discouraging to the people nationwide who see premiums rising and who can’t get proper health care because of the plan currently in place. Why do lawmakers seem more interested in doing nothing, than they are in taking a step to repeal Obamacare?

McCain isn’t alone, Rand Paul has spoken out as well. It seems that Republicans now get to carry the weight of the failed healthcare bill from Obama in part because we aren’t willing to allow a repeal to go through. Some Republicans seem afraid of losing “popularity.”

Changing the health law won’t be popular. Certainly many changes throughout the history of our government haven’t been. But it’s time that our lawmakers grow a spine or risk dooming us to a future of single payer, and more government healthcare.

We’re losing our freedom to choose, and it won’t get better by ignoring the problem.

