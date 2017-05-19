Reelection for Walden Won’t be Easy

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Four Oregon Democrats are eyeing Rep. Greg Walden’s seat in Congress.

Walden will be up for reelection in 2018.

The Bulletin reported (http://bit.ly/2pTHzmg ) Friday that a retired executive, a doctor, a stonemason and a dog sled musher are challenging Oregon’s only Republican representative.

Walden has represented central and eastern Oregon since 1998.

Among the challengers is Jim Crary, who lost against Walden in 2016. Crary says he is being better received by voters this time around.

Julian Bell of Ashland and Mike Byrne of Hood River say they were motivated to run after Walden voiced his support for the Republican health care plan.