Redmond Teens Attacked While Playing on Playground

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) – Police in Redmond say three teenagers attacked four other teens at a local playground and assaulted them with brass knuckles and a box cutter.

The Bulletin reported Monday that the victims were playing tag when the alleged attackers approached them while wearing bandanas.

Police say 18-year-old Isiah Laack was armed with brass knuckles and attacked a 16-year-old boy.

Authorities say 18-year-old Noah Huber attacked a 15-year-old with a box cutter.

Police say the two groups of boys did not know each other and the incident was unprovoked.

Laack and Huber will be charged as adults with assault, unlawful use of a weapon and violating parole or probation.

The third alleged assailant is 15 and will be charged as a juvenile with assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct.