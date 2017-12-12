Did you know that The Salvation Army gets almost 40% of its annual donations from those red buckets they set up outside grocery stores during the holidays. Yes, all the bell-ringing can be annoying for some, but it’s worth it.

Turns out last Wednesday volunteers checked a red kettle that was set up outside a grocery store in Portland, Oregon. And there was a $100 bill on top. Then they realized it wasn’t the ONLY $100 bill in there.

It turned out an Annonymous donor had walked by and tossed a HUNDRED YES that I said a HUNDRED $100 bills in the bucket. If you’re not quick at math, let me bust out the calculator for you

that’s TEN THOUSAND BUCKS. It’s the largest single donation theSalvation army has ever gotten in here in the Portland area.

listentodanny.com

The post Red Kettle Season appeared first on 98.7 The Bull.