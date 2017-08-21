Red Cross Helping Evacuees Of Southwest Oregon Chetco Bar Fire

GOLD BEACH, Ore. (AP) – The Red Cross says it provided shelter to about 50 people who evacuated their homes because of a wildfire near the coast of southwest Oregon.

The Red Cross established the shelter an elementary school in the city of Gold Beach.

Curry County residents living along Highway 101 north of Brookings were warned to evacuate Sunday after the Chetco Bar fire made a westward run.

The fire has charred more than 140 square miles.

Meanwhile, a fire that has threatened homes near the Central Oregon city of Sisters increased in size to more than 16 square miles. It is 20 percent contained.