Recycling Your Tree To Help Local Nonprofits

Portland, Oregon – Don’t throw away your Christmas tree! Some local non-profits will will benefit if you recycle your tree with them. Kathleen McFarlane is the owner of McFarlanes Bark in Milwaukie and Vancouver. She says they’ll be happy to recycle and compost your tree for a $3.00 dollar fee.

Or, recycle your tree at certain drop off sites around Portland. Your donation can help local high school sports teams or the boys and girls club.

CHRSTMAS TREE RECYCLING DONATION SITES

Dates and Times of Sites, Locations, and Organization Name:

9am to 3pm Cleveland High School Field Cleveland High School Girls Lacrosse Team

December 30th and 31st– SE 31st and Powell Boulevard

9am to 4pm — December 30th and 31st Gresham Fred Meyer Boy Scout Troop 707

and January 6th at 2497 SE Burnside Road

9am to 4pm– December 30th, January 1st and January 6th 12505 NE Halsey Boy Scout Troop 606

8am to 4pm — December 30 and 31st 1001 SE 135th Avenue David Douglas High School Dad’s Club

January 6th – 7th Portland, OR 97233

January 2nd and 8th Holy Family Parish Boy Scout Troop 64

7425 SE Cesar Chavez Boulevard (39th)

Or Bring Your Tree To McFarlane’s Bark, Inc for $3.00 drop fee:

Milwaukie location: Vancouver location:

13345 SE Johnson Road 8806 NE 117th Avenue

Milwaukie, OR 97222 Vancouver, WA 98662

503-659-4240 360-892-6125

For more information on Recycling Christmas Trees visit: www.mcfarlanesbark.com