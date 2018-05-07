Recovery High School In Lake Oswego?

Lake Oswego, Or. – The Lake Oswego School Board holds a public hearing tonight on a request for a charter for a recovery high school. Brent Canode is founder of the Oregon Recovery High School Initiative. He says “the national data shows that when students who are impacted by substance use disorders return to their community high school, they tend to relapse at a very high rate.”

If backers are granted a charter, they plan to open the doors of Hope Academy Charter School in August o 2019. It would be located on the campus of Marylhurst University.