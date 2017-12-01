Record Low Voter Turnout in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) – Nearly two-thirds of Washington voters sat out the Nov. 7 election, setting a new low mark for turnout.

Just 37.1 percent of the state’s 4.3 million registered voters participated, according to Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s office.

That beat out the previous record general-election low set in 2015, when turnout reached about 38.5 percent.

Results were certified this week.

The Seattle Times reports that Washington state has tried to make voting easy, mailing ballots to every registered voter and giving them weeks to send them in. King County and others also have expanded the use of ballot dropboxes.