RECALL: Canadian Company Recalls Raw Pork Products

The Olymel meat packing company, basked in Canada, is recalling several pork products, after the items were not properly inspected when arriving in the United States.

The company says the raw pork was shipped to Oregon and Washington, and were packaged between January 22 and February 5.

The recalled labels include:

• 30-lb. cases containing “WILLAMETTE VALLEY MEAT COMPANY PORK FEET WHOLE” with USDA EST. 21134 and pack date of 02/05/18.

• 50-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL FRESH PORK BELLY SKINLESS” with case code of 0627F, a best before date of 02-19-2018 and Canada 270A.

• 26-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL FRESH PORK BACK RIBS” with a case code of 2952F, a best before date of 02-21-2018 and 02-22-2018 and Canada 270A.

• 74-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL FRESH PORK LEG” with a case code of 0112F, a best before date of 02-20-2018 and 02-21-2018 and Canada 270A.

• 61-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL PORK SIRLOIN BONELESS” with a case code of 4328F, a best before date of 02-21-2018 and Canada 270A.

• 61-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL FRESH PORK BELLY SKINLESS” with a case code of 0521F, a best before date of 01-29-2018 and 01-31-2018 and Canada 270A.