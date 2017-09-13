In Brief: This rebel is one with a cause and could cause some award discussion.



Rebel in the Rye is the story of author J.D. Salinger from his college years when he first started to write until the day he stopped writing. The focus is his famed and now fabled and difficult to get published Catcher in the Rye.

It also looks at Salinger’s career and how it was impacted by PTSD from the death and destruction witnessed in World War II. The author struggled with fame and hated that people praised him for his prose. The PTSD made him reclusive.

Part of the reason Rebel in the Rye works is the great performances. Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, the X-Men First Class movies) is electric as Salinger.

His positive is perfect for Kevin Spacey’s negative. Spacey plans Whit Burnett the Columbia University professor who mentored Salinger and loved his almost autobiographical character Holden Caulfield and pushed Salinger to turn his story from a short story to a novel. It took many years for that reality to happen but eventually it did.

The two bounce off each other perfectly and have a blast tossing off terrific one-liners and insults. It’s the best part of the movie and Salinger’s story. The film slows a bit once their interaction is over. It’s still fascinating but loses a bit of luster.

It’s also nice to see Hope Davis again. She plays Salinger’s supportive mom.

Truthfully, most of us view films about writers as about as exciting as watching grass grow. And in places, writer/director Danny Strong’s film is just about that exciting. At the same time, who doesn’t love scenes from films of antiquity that have montages of writing with those old non-electric manual typewriters?

Even modern films set in the 40s about writers, writing and reporting use the old tap-away sequence technique. No wonder. It works. The rhythm of the typewriter is almost hypnotic.

So is this movie. One of this year’s best. Look for possible acting nods for Hoult who has shined in about everything he’s done and maybe even for Spacey who always gives wonderful performances.

Director: Danny Strong

Stars: Nicholas Hoult, Kevin Spacey, Zoey Deutch, Sarah Paulson, Victor Garber, Hope Davis, Lucy Boynton

Rated PG-13 for mature themes, smoking, some language and violence. Probably not as fascinating as J.D. Salinger’s book but still a very good flick that Average Joe Movie gives a 4 1/2 on the 0 to 5 scale.



