Read Jared Kushner’s full statement released ahead of closed-door meeting with Senate committee

YURI GRIPAS/AFP/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Jared Kushner, a White House senior adviser and the president’s son-in-law, became the first Trump family member to appear on Capitol Hill as part of the Russia investigations after he met with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday for a closed-door interview.

Kushner was expected to be asked about his four meetings with Russian officials during the campaign and transition – including the meeting he and Donald Trump Jr. had with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower in June 2016.

Read his 11-page statement released Monday morning ahead of his scheduled meeting.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.