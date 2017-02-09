Raw Milk Recalled

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – A Toppenish dairy is recalling some of its organic raw milk after state Department of Agriculture inspectors recently found E. coli bacteria in raw milk products sold by the company.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that anyone who purchased raw milk from Pride & Joy Creamery with a “best by” date from Feb. 10 to Feb 24 is asked to return the product immediately.

Agriculture department communications director Hector Castro says the state inspection was prompted after two salmonella illnesses were reported to the state. One was in Pierce County and another was in Clark County. The common product between the cases was raw milk.

Samples containing E. coli were taken from products sold by Pride & Joy on Jan. 30. Those test results were just confirmed on Tuesday. Salmonella has not been found in Pride & Joy’s products.