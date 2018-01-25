Rare Flesh Eating Bacteria Kills Oregon Boy

Pendleton, Oregon – A tragic story out of Eastern Oregon. A young boy died from a rare flesh-eating bacteria. Liam Flanagan crashed his bike on January 13th, and his handlebar cut through his jeans. Our News Partner KGW spoke with Sara Hebard, the boy’s mother. Liam received 7 stitches but had complications with the incision. It turns out he had a rare flesh-eating virus attacking the wound. After an 8-day battle with the virus, Liam passed away Sunday night.

The family started a GoFundMe page when Liam was first diagnosed, the money will now help cover funeral expenses they have raised nearly 13-thousand of their 20-thousand-dollar goal.

Click Here For The GoFundMe Page

Images courtesy of the GoFundMe Page and KGW.