Random Stabbing Attacks in Portland

Portland, OR – Portland Police have made an arrest in a random attack in Old Town. That attack left the victim with near-fatal injuries. It turned out that the suspect was already in jail. 33-year-old Michael Lee Williams allegedly stabbed Jacob Shroyer, as he walked home to the Pacific Tower Apartments. Williams then later attacked another person on a MAX train.

Shroyer is in critical condition in a Portland hospital.

In other cases of random stabbings in Portland, Portland Police are investigating a reportedly random attack in which a man with a knife stabbed a man on the street and then ran away. It happened in downtown Portland on Southwest Morrison Street after 10 pm Friday night outside The Nines Hotel. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to live.

The suspect fled the scene. He is described as a white male in his twenties, 6’2″ tall, with a thin, pale face, clean-shaven, and wearing black clothing.