Random Attack Leaves Father Fighting For His Life

Salem, Oregon – A father was beaten and left for dead at a Salem park. Lucio Fernandez was walking home from dinner Saturday night when he got into a fight with a person or a group of people who have not been identified. Jazmine Fernandez says her husband is now in a medically induced coma. Detectives say the 26-year-old victim was found fading in-and-out of consciousness after the random stranger-on-stranger attack at Hoodview Park. Jazmine tells News Partner KGW she’s thankful someone called for help, because it saved his life. Doctors say the victim was beaten so badly, he may not even remember his family or loved ones when he wakes up.

The family has started a Go-Fund-Me account to help with medical expenses.

Images courtesy of News Partner KGW and the Go Fund Me Page.