Randall Children’s Hospital Named Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center

Portland, Or. – The American College of Surgeon (ACS) Committee on Trauma has verified Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel as a Level 1 pediatric trauma center, making it the first in Oregon and the first children’s hospital in the Pacific Northwest to receive this premier status. There are approximately 50 ACS-verified Level 1 pediatric trauma centers across the country.

This recognition highlights the hospital’s commitment and holistic approach to improving the care of injured children, ensuring every child access to pediatric specialists and expertise and providing the highest level of care for the most critically injured pediatric patients. The verification is also an extension of the long-standing expertise in trauma care offered at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, which has been an ACS-verified Level 1 trauma center since 1988 and is home to the Legacy Oregon Burn Center — the only facility of its kind between Seattle and Sacramento.

“Randall Children’s Hospital is a leader in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest and this achievement in pediatric trauma highlights the hospital’s approach to comprehensive care for each patient,” said Bronwyn Houston, president of Randall Children’s Hospital. “I am so proud of our incredible team. Receiving the ACS verification is an outstanding testament to their dedication and commitment to providing the highest level of care.”