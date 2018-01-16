Rally Against Freeway Expansion

Portladn, Or. – A rally against further freeway expansion in Portland included coffee and donuts this morning. Members of the No More Freeway Expansions Coalition and BikeLoud PDX handed out both to commuters on the N. Flint Avenue Bridge over I-5.

They claim a proposed $450 million dollar freeway expansion won’t solve congestion issues. They say the Flint Avenue crossing is one of the busiest bike commute routes in the city and connects North and Northeast Portland neighborhoods to downtown. The bridge would be torn down as part of an almost two mile freeway expansion.