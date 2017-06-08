Radiation Alarm Prompts Hanford Workers To Seek Cover

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Radiation warning alarms prompted about 350 workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation to seek cover indoors at the demolition site of a plant that helped make plutonium for nuclear weapons.

Officials say the alarm sounded about 7 a.m. on Thursday outside the Plutonium Finishing Plant. Workers are continuing to monitor the air for any contamination on the U.S. Department of Energy facility.

Spokesman Destry Henderson for contractor CH2M HILL Plateau Remediation Company said no injuries have been reported.

The alarm rang as crews were removing a glove box at the highly contaminated plant, located in the middle of the Hanford site near Richland, Washington.

Hanford made about two-thirds of the plutonium for the nation’s nuclear arsenal, and how is engaged in cleaning up the huge volume of resulting radioactive wastes.