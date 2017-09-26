Racist Sign Found at Roosevelt High School

(Photo Courtesy of KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A student at Roosevelt High School found a small magnetic sign in the boys restroom on Tuesday. It showed a drawing of a hooded figure, with the words “KKK Wants You” on it. Portland Public Schools says they are reviewing video from outside the restroom, but no one has been connected with the racist signage yet.

Roosevelt principal Filip Hristic released the following statement:“This hateful image is appalling and offensive, and has no place at Roosevelt High School or at any other Portland Public School…. We are committed to creating and maintaining a safe environment for every one of our students. This is particularly hurtful to our African American students, for whom this image is a symbol of hatred and violence.”