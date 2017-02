Hillsboro, Oregon – Vandals painted swastikas inside Liberty High School in Hillsboro. The vandalism is in hallways and bathrooms, and outside the classroom of a Jewish teacher.

Administrators discussed the crime with students, faculty, and staff. They say it does not represent their school.

In other school vandalism, two former students broke into Cleveland High School in Portland, vandalizing it and setting fires. Portland Fire identified the two men, who have been arrested.