Rabid Bat Found in Seattle Neighborhood

SEATTLE (AP) – Health officials say a rabid bat was found in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood.

Officials with Public Health Seattle and King County say the bat was found Tuesday on a sidewalk at the intersection of Northwest 73rd Street and Eighth Avenue Northwest by a pedestrian.

Officials say the bat appeared sick and died before Animal Control arrived.

Officials say the bat tested positive for rabies Thursday at the Washington State Public Health Laboratory.

Chief of Communicable Disease for Public Health Seattle and King County, Dr. Jeff Duchin, says rabies is a viral disease of the central nervous system that is almost always fatal once symptoms begin. Rabies can be prevented if treatment is given before symptoms appear.

Those who may have come into contact with the bat are urged to call Public Health immediately at 206-296-4774.