The North Bend School District is in hot water for the way it punished some students. It is accused of forcing students to read Bible passages as a form of punishment. Gay and Lesbian students also say they felt discriminated against after reporting sexual harassment. The allegations will talked about in an Oregon Department of Education hearing on May 24th .

https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/oregon-district-accused-of-using-bible-reading-as-punishment/

