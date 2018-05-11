PUBLIC’S HELP SOUGHT IN LOCATING MISSING 47-YEAR-OLD MAN

Portland, Oregon- A 47 year old PORTLAND man is MISSING. Kyle Art was last seen at his apartment in the 200 block of South East Portland on April 2nd. He may be suffering from depression. No indications of foul play but he didn’t make it to a planned destination that day. Now Portland Police Missing Person’s Unit is asking for YOUR help.

News Release from Portland Police Bureau:

The Portland Police Bureau’s Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate 47-year-old Kyle Art, last known to be at his apartment in the 200 block of Southeast 60th Avenue on April 2, 2018.

Art is described as a white male, 5’9″ tall, 200 pounds, bald with a beard. Art may be suffering from depression. There are no indications of foul play.

Detectives believe Art left his apartment driving his red Honda Fit with Oregon license plate 456FVB and possibly planned to visit Rhododendron, Oregon or Mocus Point Trail Head in northern Idaho.

Anyone seeing Art is asked to call 9-1-1 so that officers may check his welfare. Anyone with non-emergency information about Art is asked to contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081 or lori.fonken@portlandoregon.gov

Image furnished by Portland Police Bureau