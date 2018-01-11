Public Tribute Set For The Late Portland Mayor Vera Katz

Portland, Or. – A public tribute will be held on Sunday, January 28th for former Portland Mayor Vera Katz, who died last month. The tribute will be at the Portland Art Museum at 2 p.m.

Felicia Heaton at Gallatin Public Affairs, which is helping organize the tribute, says ”former Mayor Katz absolutely appreciated art and did so much work to ensure the people of Portland had access to an amazing art museum, the Portland Art Museum” which is one of the reasons the tribute is being held there.

Katz, who was 84, died on December 11th due to complications from leukemia and kidney failure.

Katz was elected to the Oregon Legislature in 1972, became the state’s first woman Speaker of the House and was Portland’s longest serving woman mayor.

Doors at the Portland Art Museum will open at 1:15 p.m. on the 28th.