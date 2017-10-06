Psychiatric Patient Missing Near Eugene

Junction City, Oregon – An Oregon State Hospital psychiatric patient is missing from a facility in Junction City. Officials reported 34-year-old Peace Wickham missing on Thursday. He is not considered to be a danger to himself or others, but anyone who sees him should call 911 and not approach Wickham. He was last seen at the Laurel Hill Center in Eugene around two o’clock yesterday afternoon.

A 34-year-old Oregon State Hospital psychiatric patient, Peace Dawn Wickham, was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Anyone seeing Wickham should call 911 or the Oregon State Police at 800-452-7888.

Wickham is not considered to be a danger to himself or others. He is accused of unauthorized departure. The OSP is conducting an investigation to help locate him. Wickham should not be approached.

Wickham was admitted from Lane County to the Junction City campus of Oregon State Hospital on Nov. 10, 2016. Wickham was found guilty except for insanity on the charges of assault 2, unlawful possession of a weapon and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

He was last seen at Laurel Hill Center in Eugene, where he was attending a treatment group, at approximately 1:52 p.m. Thursday. Two Oregon State Hospital staff members assigned to escort Wickham lost visual contact when he ran off from the group.

Hospital officials, who reported the missing patient to state and local law enforcement agencies, described Wickham as an African-American male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray sneakers. Wickham also has tattoos on both forearms and a large afro.