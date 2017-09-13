PSU About To Open Doors To A New Business School

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Karl Miller Center will be the Largest business School in Oregon. the school will be home to 5,000 Portland State University Students. The new facility is a mix of the old building and of course the new. Total square footage is 143,000. 21 classrooms three times more than before. 10 project and team rooms to support the needs of advanced technological studies. the school is a state-of-the-art LEED Platinum facility expected to continue to attract and serve top talent from around the world.

The business school will be open in time for Fall term 2017.