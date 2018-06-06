PSU Hit And Run Driver Enters A Plea

PORTLAND, Ore.– 61 year old Greg Porter pleaded not guilty in court this morning . He also demanded a Jury Trial. Porter is accused of Hit and Run. On May 25th he was seen driving his SUV on the PSU campus. Witnesses say he deliberately ran over 3 female pedestrians. He then drove away like nothing happened. Porter was later picked up by police on the Eastside of town. He has been charged with 6 felonies including attempted murder and 3 misdemeanors. His next court appearance will be July 17th.