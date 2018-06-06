PSU Hit And Run Driver Enters A Plea
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Jun 6, 2018 @ 10:44 AM
Image furnished by Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND, Ore.–  61 year old Greg Porter  pleaded not guilty in court this morning .  He also demanded a Jury Trial.  Porter is accused of Hit and Run.  On May 25th he was seen driving his SUV on the PSU campus.  Witnesses say he deliberately ran over 3 female pedestrians.  He then drove away like nothing happened.  Porter was later picked up by police on the Eastside of town.  He has been charged with 6 felonies including attempted murder and 3 misdemeanors.  His next court appearance will be July 17th.

