PSU Gets A New Police Chief

PORTLAND, Ore.– Donnell Tanksley takes the reins as the new police Chief at Portland State University. The Chief arrived here enthusiastic and eager to get working. He has 20 years of experience with the St. Louis Police Department. He says the best way to keep the campus safe is for all to speak up. “If you see something say something”

The chief plans to spend time with staff and the school community getting to know the needs of PSU. he also plans to volunteer some of his time getting a better feel for the culture here in Portland.