Providence Park MAX Improvements Underway

Portland, Oregon- A heads up for MAX riders. TriMet is doing some track repairs and other work beginning today, impacting the red and blue lines. The Providence Park stop and the Kings Hill Salmon street stop will be closed through Friday.

Give your self an extra 30 minutes for your commute. Stay connected to hear more about this project thru out the week. You’ll get a real good picture of what’s going on if you listen to Portland’s Morning News with Steve and Rebecca Monday morning from 5am to 9am.

Image: Provided by TriMet