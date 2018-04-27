Providence Caregiver Diagnosed With Tuberculosis

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A caregiver at Providence St. Vincent’s Medical Center has been diagnosed with tuberculosis, a contagious disease.

Jennifer Burrows, chief nursing executive, said the hospital is in the process of notifying patients who came in contact with the employee.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that the hospital is still investigating how long the employee might have been infected with the bacteria to figure out how many patients must be contacted. The hospital will offer free testing to any notified patients.

The employee with tuberculosis notified the hospital recently about the diagnosis and is now in treatment.

Burrows said that tuberculosis rarely results in sickness. The bacteria are slow moving and many people who are infected never show signs of illness.

