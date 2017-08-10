Providence Bridge Pedal
By Mike Turner
|
Aug 10, 2017 @ 5:31 PM

PORTLAND Ore – Traffic changes will be in place for Providence Bridge Pedal on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Here’s a quick guide:
Are you going northbound on the freeway through Portland? Take I-405.
Are you going southbound on the freeway through Portland? Take I-5.
Are you going to PDX from the west side? Take the Fremont Bridge, I-5 south, I-84.
Are you going across the Willamette? The Burnside, Broadway, Sellwood and St. Johns bridges are open in both directions.

Here’s the full list of traffic changes:

St. Johns Bridge: OPEN both directions.

Fremont Bridge: CLOSED upper deck (I-405 southbound) 4 a.m. to noon.
Access to bridge by cyclists ends at 11:30 a.m.
OPEN bottom deck (I-405 northbound) throughout the event.

Broadway Bridge: OPEN both directions.

Steel Bridge: CLOSED eastbound 6:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. MAX will be running.

Burnside Bridge: OPEN both directions

Morrison Bridge: CLOSED until 10:30 a.m.

Hawthorne Bridge: CLOSED eastbound until 11:30 a.m.

Marquam Bridge: CLOSED upper deck (I-5 northbound) 4 to 11 a.m.
I-5 northbound traffic will be routed to I-405.
OPEN lower deck (I-5 southbound) throughout the event.

Ross Island Bridge: CLOSED westbound 5:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Sellwood Bridge: OPEN both directions

Related Content

Grand Jury Indicts Airline Passenger Accused Of Gr...
Two In Hospital After Alcohol-Fueled Stabbing At P...
Portland Traffic 12th Worst In The U.S.
Couple and Dog Rescued from Apartment Fire
No Charges Against Mother of Stillborn Portland Ba...
Burglary At Reynolds High School
Comments