PORTLAND Ore – Traffic changes will be in place for Providence Bridge Pedal on Sunday, Aug. 13.
Here’s a quick guide:
Are you going northbound on the freeway through Portland? Take I-405.
Are you going southbound on the freeway through Portland? Take I-5.
Are you going to PDX from the west side? Take the Fremont Bridge, I-5 south, I-84.
Are you going across the Willamette? The Burnside, Broadway, Sellwood and St. Johns bridges are open in both directions.
Here’s the full list of traffic changes:
St. Johns Bridge: OPEN both directions.
Fremont Bridge: CLOSED upper deck (I-405 southbound) 4 a.m. to noon.
Access to bridge by cyclists ends at 11:30 a.m.
OPEN bottom deck (I-405 northbound) throughout the event.
Broadway Bridge: OPEN both directions.
Steel Bridge: CLOSED eastbound 6:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. MAX will be running.
Burnside Bridge: OPEN both directions
Morrison Bridge: CLOSED until 10:30 a.m.
Hawthorne Bridge: CLOSED eastbound until 11:30 a.m.
Marquam Bridge: CLOSED upper deck (I-5 northbound) 4 to 11 a.m.
I-5 northbound traffic will be routed to I-405.
OPEN lower deck (I-5 southbound) throughout the event.
Ross Island Bridge: CLOSED westbound 5:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Sellwood Bridge: OPEN both directions