PORTLAND Ore – Traffic changes will be in place for Providence Bridge Pedal on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Here’s a quick guide:

Are you going northbound on the freeway through Portland? Take I-405.

Are you going southbound on the freeway through Portland? Take I-5.

Are you going to PDX from the west side? Take the Fremont Bridge, I-5 south, I-84.

Are you going across the Willamette? The Burnside, Broadway, Sellwood and St. Johns bridges are open in both directions.

Here’s the full list of traffic changes:

St. Johns Bridge: OPEN both directions.

Fremont Bridge: CLOSED upper deck (I-405 southbound) 4 a.m. to noon.

Access to bridge by cyclists ends at 11:30 a.m.

OPEN bottom deck (I-405 northbound) throughout the event.

Broadway Bridge: OPEN both directions.

Steel Bridge: CLOSED eastbound 6:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. MAX will be running.

Burnside Bridge: OPEN both directions

Morrison Bridge: CLOSED until 10:30 a.m.

Hawthorne Bridge: CLOSED eastbound until 11:30 a.m.

Marquam Bridge: CLOSED upper deck (I-5 northbound) 4 to 11 a.m.

I-5 northbound traffic will be routed to I-405.

OPEN lower deck (I-5 southbound) throughout the event.

Ross Island Bridge: CLOSED westbound 5:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Sellwood Bridge: OPEN both directions