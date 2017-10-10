Protests Planned For Sec. Betsy Devos’ Visit

McMinnville, Oregon – Education Secretary Betsy Devos will be visiting McMinnville High School this Wednesday. The principal says she’ll be there to listen and learn from the work they’re doing. Protests are already planned by those who disagree with her educational policies.

More from the School District Website:

McMinnville School District (MSD) will host U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Wednesday October 11.

The Secretary requested a visit of McMinnville Schools to learn about the excellent instructional practices making a difference for students.

Secretary DeVos is not scheduled to speak at the high school. She will enjoy a one-hour tour beginning at 2 p.m. Later in the afternoon Secretary DeVos will visit MSD EASA classrooms.

It is an honor for MSD and McMinnville High School specifically to be recognized for their many outstanding programs. Secretary DeVos’ visit is intended to provide an opportunity for staff and students to tell their story.

News Partner KGW reports DeVos will not be speaking at the high school. The secretary will also visit several Engineering & Aerospace Sciences Academy (EASA) classrooms.

Sec. Betsy DeVos is a supporter of private schools and charter schools. Her critics say her policies could threaten federal funding for public schools.

Image courtesy of KGW.