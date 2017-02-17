Protesters Ask City to Divest Funds from Banks Connected to DAPL

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — A group rallied at Portland City Hall on Friday as part of a larger effort to defund the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The group Direct Action Alliance asked demonstrators to meet at Pioneer Courthouse Square at 2 p.m. and as a group divest their accounts from several nearby banks.

At 3:30 p.m. the group marched to Portland City Hall, where they asked officials to divest any accounts linked to the DAPL project.

“Although we don’t have the numbers to bring the country to an economic stand-still, we have the numbers to make a major economic impact on Portland and to change our investment practices for good,” reads a statement on the group’s Facebook page.

Earlier this month, the Seattle City Council voted to divest $3 billion from Wells Fargo due to the bank’s affiliation with the pipeline.