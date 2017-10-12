Protesters Arrested Outside ICE Center In SW Portland

Portland, Or. – Several protesters were arrested as they tried to stop an Immigration Customs Enforcement van from leaving Portland.They bound their arms together and sat in front of the driveway at the ICE Center on SW Macadam Avenue. They carried signs that read No Human Being Is Illegal and Stop The ice Raids. Police had to cut the tape off their arms and put fire proof hoods over the protesters so they wouldn’t get hurt by flying sparks. Then they used ear muffs to protect their hearing. The van eventually left for a detention center in Tacoma.