Protest Leader Facing Additional Charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW)– A leader in Portland anti-Trump protests who was accused of sex abuse has been arrested for an additional sex crime.

Micah Rhodes, 23, was arrested Tuesday after his court appearance in Multnomah County, where he faced four counts of second-degree sex abuse and one count of third-degree sex abuse. On Tuesday, he was charged with another count of second-degree sex abuse.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Rhodes is a self-proclaimed leader of Portland’s Resistance, a group which led disorderly anti-Trump protests.

According to booking papers, the initial sexual abuse accusations are for statutory, non-forced rape.

While Rhodes was in jail, detectives learned he had sexual contact with a juvenile male in Multnomah County and a juvenile female in Washington County, according to police. Charges were added in Multnomah County and Rhodes was indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury.

According to an affidavit, the first case involves sex with a teenage boy.

The boy said he met Rhodes in 2015 via the Grindr dating app. He told Rhodes he was 17 and Rhodes told him that he had a record of sexual crimes and needed to exercise caution. The boy said despite that, they had consensual sex in Gresham and Troutdale.

Rhodes was interviewed by police on Jan. 25 and on Jan. 28. Both times he waived his Miranda rights, according to the affidavit. He acknowledged meeting the boy via Grindr and said the boy told him he was 17.

Rhodes did not admit specifically to sex in Gresham but said he may have had sex. Rhodes did admit to sex taking place in Troutdale, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit does not specify what led police to the victim and Rhodes now. It does say that in 2015, the Oregon Youth Authority informed Portland police that Rhodes reportedly confessed that year to having sex with the victim. At the time, Rhodes was on parole for first-degree sex abuse and first-degree sodomy crimes.

Detectives believe that there may be additional victims that have not come forward. Anyone who is a victim or has information about additional victims is asked to call Detective Jeff Myers at 503-823-0595.