Prostitution or Empowerment?

PORTLAND, Ore. – A U.S. 19-year old has set a new record, selling her virginity for nearly $4 million. Giselle, who describes herself as a part-time model and part-time student, agreed to a deal with a businessman from Abu Dhabi. According to the German company who brokered the agreement, there’s a “growing market for virgins” worldwide. Apparently the runner-up bids for Giselle included an unnamed U-S Actor, who bid $1.8 million.

In a video for the website (which we won’t name here), Giselle says she’s comfortable with her decision, saying she’d rather be able to profit from her first time than give it away for free to a boyfriend she probably won’t end up marrying. The 19-year old said her decision, and others who’ve decided to sell their virginity, represents a form of female empowerment, and that she was “shocked” that people would be against the idea. As she put it, “A women’s movement that advocates freedom and self-determination of sexuality and finally breaks the taboo about a woman’s virginity. In retrospect, how many would probably give up their first time if they could have 2.5 million euros instead?”

I’m going to reserve my own views on this, since if you’ve read any of my previous posts it should be clear where I land on the issue. I’m very curious to hear whether you, dear reader, think this is female empowerment in its most distilled form, or simply prostitution on a high-end scale.