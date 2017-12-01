Prosecutors Can’t Use Man’s Police Interview in Murder Trial
By Grant McHill
|
Dec 1, 2017 @ 12:25 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Multnomah County judge says prosecutors can’t use statements a murder suspect made to police because the detective talked to the man after he asked for an attorney.

Prosecutors charged 39-year-old Russell Courtier of intentionally running down a black teen in 2016 after an altercation in a convenience store parking lot.

Courtier has pleaded not guilty to murder and intimidation – a hate crime – in the death of 19-year-old Larnell Malik Bruce Jr. at the Gresham 7-Eleven.

Courtier’s girlfriend, Colleen Hunt, was in the passenger seat of Courtier’s Jeep.

She has pleaded not guilty to intimidation.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday that Detective Aaron Turnage stopped an initial interview when Courtier asked for a lawyer.

But hours later, Turnage told Courtier Bruce would likely die and Courtier began to talk.

