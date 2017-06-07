Proposed Methanol Plant Gets Key Permit

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) – A proposed methanol plant at the Port of Kalama has cleared another hurdle as regulators have granted an air pollution permit.

The Daily News of Longview reports regulators granted the permit Wednesday for the proposed $1.8 billion plant.

The permit restricts the air pollutants the plant could release. Southwest Clean Air Agency regulators say the plant would be a minor source of air pollution although it would emit 1 million tons of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide annually.

The facility would convert natural gas to methanol, which would then be shipped to China to make plastics and other consumer goods.

Northwest Innovation Works is still awaiting a shoreline permit and federal permits for the Columbia River dock.

Miles Johnson, an attorney with Columbia Riverkeeper, which opposes the project, says the environmental group hasn’t decided whether it will appeal.