Probable Cause For Chehalem Brush Fire

Newberg, Or. – An investigator with Tualitan Valley Fire and Rescue says the probable cause of a brush fire on Chehalem Mountain Saturday was untended slash burn piles. TVF&R says those piles can smolder and stay hot for several weeks after they’ve been extinguished.

The fire was reported Saturday afternoon north of Newberg. Fire crews faced several challenges, including steep terrain, late afternoon wind and hot temperatures. 60 firefighters worked to put out the fire and got help from HIllsboro Fire and Rescue and Dundee Fire.

Fire crews remained on the scene until last night to make sure coals from burned trees and brush did not spread and reignite. Crews also cut down damaged trees and wet down terrain.