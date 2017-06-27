Pro-Trump PAC pulls attack ad against GOP senator who opposes Senate health bill

Ethan Miller/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — A political action committee for President Trump has pulled an attack advertisement against a member of the president’s own party, Republican Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada, over his opposition to the Senate health care bill.

America First Policies PAC released the ad Tuesday, making it the first pro-Trump organization to publicly attack a Republican officeholder.

The advertisement asked viewers to call Sen. Heller and tell him to “keep his promise” and “vote yes to repeal and replace Obamacare.” The ad also says that a down vote by the senator would pose an obstacle to his own party and the Trump administration who it says finally have a “real chance to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

Erin Montgomery, the communications director at America First Policies, said in a statement Tuesday night the PAC was “pleased” that Heller “has decided to come back to the table to negotiate with his colleagues on the Senate bill.”

“We have pulled the ads we released earlier today in Nevada, and we remain hopeful that Senator Heller and his colleagues can agree on what the American people already know: that repealing and replacing Obamacare must happen for America to move forward and be great again,” the statement said.

The ad was released four days after Heller on Friday announced he could not support the Senate health care bill in its current form, which he said “takes away insurance from tens of millions of Americans.”

America First Policies was formed days following President Trump’s inauguration with the intention of supporting his agenda. It had planned was to release the advertisement on television and radio in Nevada in advance of the Senate vote on the health care bill that was expected this week and to conduct additional ad campaigns in 18 other states in support of the legislation.

The Senate vote was postponed Tuesday amid a lack of sufficient support for the bill.

