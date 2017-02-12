Pro-Life Rally Draws Hundreds

Portland, Oregon – Several hundred anti-abortion activists held a rally Saturday in Northeast Portland, calling for the federal government to cut off payments to Planned Parenthood. It was part of a nationwide day of protests against abortion. About the same number of pro-choice counter-protesters showed up outside a Planned Parenthood clinic on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and the two sides broke out in several arguments.

Supporters of Planned Parenthood say abortion is only three percent of what they do, and a statement from the Portland Planned Parenthood clinic issued a statement defending their other services. However, critics of Planned Parenthood say that most Planned Parenthood clinics don’t provide any cancer screenings or many other health care services.