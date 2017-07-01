Pro and Anti-Trump Marchers Clash
By Mark Workhoven
|
Jul 1, 2017 @ 4:52 AM

Portland, Oregon – The right-wing Patriot Prayer group held a “Freedom March” Friday night at Waterfront Park to support President Trump. There was also a counter-protest of anti-Trump protesters there as well. Freedom March Organizer Joey Gibson told KGW that he warned people to keep their kids away from the march in case violence broke out.
There were some physical fights between the protesters, and Portland Police did use pepper spray. But most marchers were peaceful, and most confrontations only involved shouting matches.

