Private Pipe Source Of Portland Sewage Spill

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services says the source of a 27,000-gallon sewage leak Sunday into a creek was a privately-owned pipe and not a city sewer line.

The agency said Wednesday that while that pipe was designed to carry only rainwater to Woods Creek, it appears that a private sewage pipe was mistakenly connected to it, leading to the discharge.

The agency says city crews stopped the discharge by diverting the flow to the city sewer system and no additional discharge is occurring to the creek.

Crews continue to conduct cleanup at the site which is next to April Hill Park Natural Area trail.

Officials are still investigating the exact source of the sewage connection to the storm water pipe.

Warning signs to avoid contact with Woods Creek remain in place.